Old Restaurants in Indiana We Wish Would Come Back

Indiana has long been a food-loving state.

From drive-ins to fine dining, our local restaurant scene has seen unforgettable places come and go.

Whether you grew up in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, or beyond—chances are you still crave a slice of the past.

Here’s a list of beloved Indiana restaurants that closed their doors but left a lasting legacy.

Some haven’t been gone long, others have been closed for decades, but all hold a special place in Hoosier hearts.

Here are Old Restaurants in Indiana We Wish Would Come Back:

Old Restaurants in Indiana We Wish Would Come Back was originally published on b1057.com