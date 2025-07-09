Old Restaurants in Indiana We Wish Would Come Back
Indiana has long been a food-loving state.
From drive-ins to fine dining, our local restaurant scene has seen unforgettable places come and go.
Whether you grew up in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, or beyond—chances are you still crave a slice of the past.
Here’s a list of beloved Indiana restaurants that closed their doors but left a lasting legacy.
Some haven’t been gone long, others have been closed for decades, but all hold a special place in Hoosier hearts.
Here are Old Restaurants in Indiana We Wish Would Come Back:
1. Brown Derby – Various LocationsSource:na
Old-school elegance with steaks, French onion soup, and dim lighting.
2. Sam’s Subway Restaurant Group – IndianapolisSource:na
From black bottom pie to kosher deli sandwiches and even a restaurant built to look like a cave, Sam’s was unforgettable until it went bankrupt in 1978.
3. Key West Shrimp House – Indianapolis & MoreSource:na
Steak, seafood, and porthole windows made this southside location feel like a ship at sea.
4. Roselyn Bakery – StatewideSource:na
Home to Sweetheart Coffee Cakes and Zebra Brownies, this bakery’s signs and sweets are still found in Kroger stores today.
5. The Tea Room at L.S. Ayres – IndianapolisSource:na
This elegant downtown spot served velvet chicken soup, pot pies, and kids’ “hobo lunches.” The recreated version at the Indiana State Museum still draws crowds during the holidays.
6. Paramount Music Palace – IndianapolisSource:na
More than dinner—this was a show. Built around a Wurlitzer organ, it served pizza and pasta with a side of Star Wars themes and sing-alongs.
7. Snooty Fox – Nora Neighborhood, IndySource:na
A British-style pub revamped by Restaurant: Impossible in 2011, but sadly closed soon after.
8. Burger Chef – StatewideSource:na
Founded in Indy in 1957, Burger Chef revolutionized fast food with its Big Chef burger and the original Funmeal—pre-dating the Happy Meal.
9. The Glass Chimney – CarmelSource:na
Fine dining with European flair and a legendary Austrian chef. Opened in 1976, closed after 32 years.
10. Acapulco Joe’s – IndianapolisSource:na
One of the first Mexican restaurants in Indy, it was a favorite for tacos and patriotism—playing “God Bless America” every day at noon.
11. Tee Pee Restaurant – IndianapolisSource:na
A true icon with its giant teepee roof, this drive-in was a favorite for burgers, pies, and teenage cruising until it closed in the early 1980s.
12. The Huddle – IndianapolisSource:na
A 24-hour diner chain known for its massive menus and breakfast anytime. All locations closed by 1976.
13. Shakey’s Pizza Parlor – IndianapolisSource:na
With live music, silent movies, and family-style pizza, it was a go-to from the ’60s to ’80s.
14. Don the Beachcomber – South BendSource:na
A tiki bar and restaurant that brought Polynesian flair and mystery cocktails to northern Indiana.
15. Hollywood Bar & Filmworks – IndianapolisSource:na
Before luxury dine-in theaters, this downtown gem offered dinner and a movie in one experience.
16. ShowBiz Pizza – Statewide
Before Chuck E. Cheese took over, ShowBiz had the Rock-afire Explosion band and a slightly chaotic, unpolished charm we’ll never forget.
17. Gray’s Cafeteria – Mooresville
An Indiana institution for comfort food and pie. Gray’s was the place your grandparents swore had the best fried chicken and coconut cream pie in the state. The line wrapped around the building every Sunday after church. It officially closed in 2020 after 75 years of serving home-style meals with no frills—just heart.
18. Front Page
19. The Ground Round
The Ground Round was famous for its casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fun, interactive dining experience. Kids loved the popcorn machines, arcade games, and table-side balloon animals. Parents loved the relaxed vibe. Its innovative take on casual dining made it the place for birthday parties and family nights out.
20. Maggie Moo’s
21. Old Country Buffet
22. Roy Rogers
23. Shoney’s
24. Boogie Burger
25. Don Pablo’s
26. Ponderosa Steakhouse
27. Scotty’s
28. Peppy’s
29. G.D. Ritzy’s
30. Steak and Ale
31. Big Boy
32. Rax Roast Beef
33. Bennigan’s
34. Village Inn
35. Kenny Rogers Roasters
36. Zantigo
37. Ryan’s Steakhouse
38. Sirloin Stockade
39. Hot n’ Now
40. York Steakhouse
41. Red Barn
42. Lum’s
43. Sambo’s
