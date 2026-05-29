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Olandria From Love Island's Sexiest Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: Olandria From Love Island’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Published on May 29, 2026

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Every summer, your social media feeds are clogged with random names and couples, which can only mean one thing: Love Island is in full swing.

Now in season seven, viewers quickly draw lines in the sand and decide who they’re going to despise and who they’re going to ride for. And among this season’s favorites is Olandria Carthen, who became a mainstay in the villa after premiering in the first episode.

The 27-year-old is from Decatur, Alabama, which is where she got her nickname, Bama Barbie. She stayed local for college, attending HBCU Tuskegee University.

“As for her career, Olandria works in the elevator and escalator industry. According to her LinkedIn, which has since been taken down, she was a sales associate at Otis Elevator Co. in Houston, Texas, before joining Love Island USA,” writes Marie Claire.

Upon entering the villa, she quickly connected with 24-year-old model Tyler Williams from Oklahoma, and their bond deepened when she was introduced to Jalen Brown as a potential distraction. Eventually, she gets sent to Casa Amor and later emerges with a new match, Nic Vansteenberghe.

As the men in the villa vie for her attention, she’s also become a fan favorite on social media, as evident by the 730,000 followers she now has on Instagram and the millions of views she has on TikTok.

Take a look at some of her hottest Instgram moments below.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ALxV0AP8G

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DCXFrKUpRFc

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DBmspkmJg6T

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https://www.instagram.com/p/C-f0l72ATcI

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https://www.instagram.com/p/C7r9M8NJZoy

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https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz7AIWfJjre

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https://www.instagram.com/p/CszehhsgKGW

20.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DY7u_mGG7CQ/?img_index=1

CASSIUS Gems: Olandria From Love Island’s Sexiest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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