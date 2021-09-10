WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Ascontinues in venues across New York City, Essence magazine celebrated global Black fashion with their annual Essence Fashion House. More than 150 were in attendance.

Essence created a curated experience for attendees through three separate sessions. Each session featured exclusive designer showcases, intimate industry conversations, and original fashion runway shows. Speakers included singer and media personality Sevyn Streeter, Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel, and celebrity stylist Jason Lambert. The 2:30pm session also featured a runway show from Eclecticist from model turned designer Dani O. Other designers included ARC of ANDRE, GRAYSCALE, and LAVNTG.

Social media installation, vendors, beverages, and light bites were also available throughout the day. Coca Cola and Hennessy were sponsors. Portions of the event will be broadcast on Monday, September 13 at 7 PM on Essencestudios.com, but to get your fashion fix now, check out our gallery below and see what attendees were wearing.

#NYFW Street Style: The Bold Prints And Pops Of Color At Essence’s Fashion House was originally published on hellobeautiful.com