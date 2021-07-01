HomeCelebrity News

Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie

Posted July 1, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Biz Markie

Source: David Corio / Getty


Biz Markie is a hip-hop legend in his own right.

Crowned the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” in his heyday, his raps were complimented by his intricate beatboxing skills.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Those songs, laying the blueprint for many popular tracks in hip-hop’s golden age and beyond.

We compiled a list of them below. Check it out.

See Also: Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died

See Also: Biz Markie Reveals Incredible 140 lb Weight Loss! [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

1. Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit – Wu-Tang Clan

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

2. So What’Cha Want – Beastie Boys

Sampled Big Daddy Kane’s “Just Rhymin’ With Biz” featuring Biz Markie. 

3. Nas Is Like – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

4. No Vaseline – Ice Cube

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Vapors.” 

5. Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Pickin’ Boogers.” 

6. In Living Color – Heavy D & the Boyz

Sampled Biz Markie’s “This is Something for the Radio.” 

7. What’s Beef – The Notorious B.I.G.

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Biz Is Goin’ Off.” 

8. Best of Me (Part 2) – Mya ft. Jay-Z

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz” 

9. Definition of a Thug – 2Pac

Sampled Roxanne Shante ft. Biz Markie’s “Freestyle Live.” 

10. Best Friend – 50 Cent ft. Olivia

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.” 

Latest
25 items
The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle
 9 hours ago
07.02.21
Don Cheadle And Longtime Partner Bridgid Coulter Wed During COVID Pandemic
 1 day ago
07.02.21
10 items
Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie
 1 day ago
07.02.21
Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died
 2 days ago
07.01.21
25 items
Photos Of Bill Cosby Through The Years: From America’s Dad To Prisoner And Back To A Free Man
 2 days ago
07.01.21
15 items
First Photos Of Bill Cosby Surface After Prison Release From Overturned Conviction For Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release
 2 days ago
07.01.21
10 items
A Thread of Bow Wow Memes From The Verzuz Battle Is The Perfect Mid-Week Laugh
 2 days ago
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed From Prison
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child Support Payments In Favor Of Boxing
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Photos
Close