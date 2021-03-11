HomeCelebrity News

No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved

Posted March 11, 2021

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - January 21, 2021

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty


Stacey Dash took a hard right, literally and otherwise, and immersed herself in the world of conservative punditry along with siding with one Donald J. Trump. The Clueless actress has since walked back her support of Trump, her time on Fox News, and is apologizing for her past words but Black Twitter is especially unforgiving in this instance.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, Dash says she’s sorry for her earlier stances that landed her as a rising star in conservative media and politics but made her an outsider in the industry where she initially found success. In her time as a panelist and commentator, Dash threw her support behind former president Donald Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” quip in the wake of the violent white mob that rallied in Charlottesville, Va.

Dash was let go from her post at Fox News in 2016 after she made comments regarding President Barack Obama and claiming that he “didn’t give a sh*t” about terrorism. Now, Dash is saying that Fox News used her as a pawn in a political game that she says she’ll no longer be immersed in.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,” Dash said.

Dash added, “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

As the interview went on, Dash didn’t give a full-on endorsement of President Joe Biden but says she’s willing to give him a chance to prove her wrong. A lifelong Democrat before switching parties in 2012 to become a Republican, it wasn’t exactly clear where her political loyalty stands as far as the lines go, but it appears she’s continuing to embrace her.

Dash blasted the U.S. Capitol riots and while she never flat out slams Trump, it’s clear she’s shifting tone. She says despite a changed heart on matters of politics, she’s still trying to make a mark in television and film but says she’s been effectively blacklisted due to her past actions.

“I’ve been basically blacklisted. Being a black conservative is not easy,” Dash said.

Keeping true to her personal political stances, Dash likened being a conservative to being a “hustler” and touted that she’s from the “hood” and seemingly suggested that the street life and conservatism are bedfellows.

Since the airing and publishing of the Daily Mail chat, Stacey Dash finds herself on the business end of Black Twitter reactions. As expected, many of them are not kind and we’re simply sharing them for reporting purposes.

Those tweets can be found below.

Photo: Getty

