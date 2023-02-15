Nike Celebrates Black History Month With Black Community Commitment Event

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Black History Month, and Nike is making sure it’s at the forefront of pushing for change and equity.

That starts with the swoosh announcing its invested $8.9 million into nonprofit organizations focused on education innovation, economic empowerment, and social justice.

There are three companies getting a chunk of change. The first is BUILD, which helps people of color develop the skills and connections needed to achieve economic power and freedom. Second, the Fearless Foundation, aids in the progression of people of color by reducing racial inequities and providing access to capital. Third, is the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, which focuses on voter empowerment and developing Black leaders.

“As a proud recipient of Nike’s Black Community Commitment grant, we are dedicated to empowering Black communities and advancing our shared goals of equity and justice,” says Melanie Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation. “Our organization’s mission to promote Black civic engagement and racial, economic, and social justice is anchored in building values-driven coalitions centered on women and youth empowerment, leadership development, health & wellness, education, and global empowerment. When our community has a seat at the table, it benefits everyone in the nation.”

The team at Nike also spoke about getting the chance to work with these grassroots organizations and their philanthropic nature.

“Every day I am inspired by my teammates here at Nike who recognize the importance of the work we are doing. I’m also inspired by the various organizations we partner with who are on the ground, in our communities, committed to creating change and combatting the inequities we all face daily,” says Karol Collymore, Nike Senior Director of Inclusive Community for Social & Community Impact.

In recognition of BHM, Nike also had an event at its NYC headquarters for a Black Community Commitment event that featured a panel and a Yoga Session.

Nike Celebrates Black History Month With Black Community Commitment Event was originally published on cassiuslife.com