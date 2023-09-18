Nicole Benefield Talks Inspiration Behind Her Timeless Collection Presented At The 16th Annual HFR Show, ‘I Consider Myself My Own Muse’

When it comes to fashion, Nicole Benefield gets it. The designer presented her classic collection at this year’s Harlem’s Fashion Row, and her looks spoke volumes. The HelloBeautiful team met with the couturiere after her show to discuss her line, where she draws her inspiration from, and more.

Nicole Benefield Talks Latest Collection

Nicole Benefield’s eponymous fashion brand represents more than clothing. While it exudes class and sophistication, it also represents empowerment and diversity. Her latest collection, which debuted during Harlem’s Fashion Row’s annual event, consisted of timeless ensembles that could work in almost any setting. Whether you’re bossing up on your job, meeting friends at a popping happy hour spot, or heading to a soiree, the looks from this collection are fitting.

Models graced the runway in leather ponchos, oversized jackets matched with wide-leg pants, mesh tank tops, cargos, and geometric-print dresses. Some of the models wore their hair in braided ‘dos with wooden beads attached at the end (an idea Benefield pulled from one of the model’s Instagram), which juxtaposed well with the fabrics. Benefield revealed that she pulls her creativity from within when asked what inspired this drop. “I really don’t ever draw inspiration from anyone. I consider myself my own muse. But when I found out I was doing this show, I designed the collection more organically than I normally would,” stated the fashioner.

Benefield refers to her designs as “seasonless” fashion. According to her website, her styles are of the moment, stand the test of time, and are centered on meaningfully consuming. Her style portfolio carries a signature flair that tends to keep the same structure for each collection with only minimal refurbishes. However, for her latest collection, the Brooklyn native chose different fabrics to spruce up her looks. “I usually have what I call a continuous conversation. Same silhouette, updated, but now they are a little more elevated in terms of fabrics,” stated Benefield.

Check out Nicole Benefield’s latest collection below, and click here to watch the entire interview.

DON’T MISS…

NYFW: Take Notes From These 14 Stylish Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show Attendees

Nicole Benefield Talks Inspiration Behind Her Timeless Collection Presented At The 16th Annual HFR Show, ‘I Consider Myself My Own Muse’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com