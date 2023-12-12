Nicki Minaj’s Neon Green Alexandre Vauthier Faux Fur Is Now On Our Christmas List

Tis the season for Nicki Minaj ! (And her faux furs!)

The Sexy Sagittarius commemorated her 41st birthday with the highly anticipated release of “Pink Friday 2,” on December 8. Today, the celebration continues as the femcee goes on a press tour and takes over social media with original audio reels, Gag City graphics, and head-turning looks.

On December 11, Nicki took to Instagram with an ensemble dripping in style, trend, and designer deliciousness. The look is ‘in your face’ and over-the-top with a touch of gold gaudy glamour, and we are here for it. We stan’ for a bold baddie look, as only the “Gag City” gal can deliver.

Photographers caught Nicki and her bold look outside of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in NYC. A combination of garments and accessories from Schiaparelli, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Tom Ford, the fabulous ‘fit stunned in every shot.

Nicki walked the Manhattan streets coyly in a gold Dolce & Gabbana coat with Tom Ford crystal sheer pants and a Vivienne Westwood corset. Her accessories included Schiaparelli heels and earrings, a black and white Chanel scarf, and a gold Louis Vuitton mirror speedy.

See Nicki’s reel showing the slay below.

Nicki Minaj’s furs are the iconic hip-hop-style moments we’ve been waiting for.

According to a recent Instagram video, Nicki taped four interviews on December 11. And, complimentary paparazzi photos show at least three outfit changes on the same day.

Nicki was pictured arriving at the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in hot pink. The ensemble included an Alexandre Vauthier fur coat, black tights, and matching hot pink Duckie Confetti moon boots. With an oversized, dramatic hood, hip-length, and vibrant color, the entire look eats and screams hip hop ‘haute.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0vU5KOO8Yz/

Nicki chose another bright-colored fur for her fabulous exit after taping with Colbert. Stepping back into the chilly NYC night, the New York native rocked a lime green high-low ankle-length fur with jeans and green Givenchy boots.

See more street captures and fur outfit deets from Nicki’s Minaj’s posh press tour.

Nicki Minaj’s Neon Green Alexandre Vauthier Faux Fur Is Now On Our Christmas List was originally published on hellobeautiful.com