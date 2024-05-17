Listen Live
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour Setlist

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


The Pink Friday 2 World Tour emerged as Minaj’s most successful endeavor from its inception. Across its 34-date North American leg, the tour boasted an average nightly gross of just under $2 million and attendance of 13,000, marking a substantial leap from the pace set by previous tours. Compared to the Pink Friday: Reloaded Tour of 2012 ($776,000) and The Pinkprint Tour of 2015-16 ($657,000), Pink Friday 2 demonstrated nearly triple the financial success, solidifying Minaj’s status as a tour de force in the music industry.

Pink Friday 2 featured four double-header events, yielding impressive grosses exceeding $3 million in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Toronto. Among these, the two nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 4 and May 1 stood out, amassing a whopping $4.3 million in revenue and selling 28,100 tickets.

Beyond her performances in Brooklyn, Nicki Minaj also took the stage at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden and the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Together, these four shows in the New York City area generated a staggering $9.3 million in revenue and drew over 54,000 attendees. Pink Friday 2 now ranks among the 10 Top of Highest Grossing Rap Tours In History and the Highest for any female rapper ever!

Check out whats on the Setlist Below!

Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour Setlist  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. I’m the Best

2. Barbie Dangerous

3. FTCU

4. BEEP BEEP

5. Hard White

6. Press Play

7. Win again

8. Big Difference

9. Pink Birthday

10. Favorite

11. Cowgirl

12. RNB

13. High School

14. Needle

15. Chun-Li

16. Red Ruby Da Sleeze

17. Barbie World

18. Romans’s Revenge

19. Monster

20. Fallin 4 U

21. Right Thru Me

22. Save Me

23. Here I am

24. Let Me Calm Down

25. Super Freaky Girl

26. Anaconda

27. Super Bass

28. The Night is still Young

29. Moment 4 Life

30. Starships

31. Everybody

Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

37 items
Local

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Local

Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close