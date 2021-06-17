HomeCelebrity NewsCelebrity Kids

Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names

Posted 21 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Nick Cannon has kept busy in the pandemic, even if we aren’t talking about the return of Wild ‘N Out or his upcoming talk show on FOX. The television mogul welcomed his fifth and sixth children with Abby De La Rosa on Monday (June 14), even as he was rumored to have another baby on the way with model Alyssa Scott.

De La Rossa took to Instagram to share the bundles of joy as well as their names. So world, meet Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.

If you’re busy making a “zillionaire” joke in your head over the name of Cannon’s new baby boy, you’re not alone. Social media decided to have a field day with the latest Cannon offspring in good humor and decent taste. Plus if you’re trying to break down Mixolydian, the name is Greek in origin and refers to the name applied to one of the ancient Greek harmoniai or tonoi, based on a particular octave species or scale; one of the medieval church modes; a modern musical mode or diatonic scale, related to the medieval mode.

Zion and Zillion are the latest set of twins for Cannon. He and his ex-wife Mariah Carey are parents to Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, who turned 10 in 2021.

Cannon’s third and fourth children are with model Brittany Bell. The two have a son, Golden Sagon Cannon, born in 2017, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, born in 2020.

This brings us back to Zion and Zillion – and how social media couldn’t help but wonder about Nick being super fertile and the unique names he and his parents give the children. See more reactions below.

Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Furniture?!

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb
 14 hours ago
06.18.21
La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
 18 hours ago
06.17.21
R. Kelly’s Former House Of Horror In ATL Sells For Almost $2 Million
 19 hours ago
06.18.21
16 items
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names
 21 hours ago
06.18.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since Being A Brand Ambassador With WW
 23 hours ago
06.17.21
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150 Million Lawsuit On Two Companies For Negligence In Robert Maraj’s Hit-And-Run Death
 2 days ago
06.17.21
20 items
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Raise Your Hands If You’ve Been Personally Victimized By Michael Costello
 2 days ago
06.17.21
20 items
Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Celebrated For Years
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Kanye West Throws Ridiculous Tantrum During Court-Ordered Deposition, Allegedly
 2 days ago
06.17.21
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Photos
Close