Nick Cannon Gets ANOTHER Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant; Meet Bre Tiesi [Photos]

Nick Cannon Has ANOTHER Baby On The Way; Meet Bre Tiesi [Photos]

Source: Jerritt Clark / Contributor / Getty

Nick Cannon has been blessed with a long career, charming personality, & a HUGE family. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Nick is expecting his eighth child and his first one with model, Bre Tiesi. The two hosted their gender reveal in Malibu with friends and family. Blue confetti hit the grounds and they’re expecting a boy!

Who Is Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi is a jack of all trades. Real Estate Agent, Business Consultant, Model, & most importantly, a mother. Tiesi has recently divorced her ex-husband/former NFL Quarterback, Johnny Manziel. In Johnny Football fashion, he threw an epic divorce party. Doesn’t sound like much changed from the former Cleveland Browns player.

Ms.Tiesi was born on May 4th, 1991. The actress spent her whole life in LA and made a name for herself in the model world.

Check out some photos of Nick Cannon’s baby mom, Bre Tiesi below!

Nick Cannon Gets ANOTHER Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant; Meet Bre Tiesi [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

