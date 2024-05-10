New York Basketball & NBL Star Corey “Homicide” Williams Has Died, X Reacts

Corey Williams, also known in the New York streetball ranks as “Homicide,” made his mark as a professional player overseas after fulfilling a promise to finish college ahead of his career. Williams, who had been battling colon cancer after a stage 4 diagnosis, passed away from the disease and several key figures on X are honoring the hoops legend.

Corey Williams was born August 3, 1977, and attended Rice High School in Harlem. While he didn’t receive any scholarship offers coming out of high school, Williams was invited to play at MCC–Penn Valley Community College, a junior college in Kansas City, Mo. Williams helped the team win the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball championship as a freshman and he made the JUCO first-team All-American as a sophomore.

Transferring to Alabama State University, a Division I school, Williams completed his criminal justice degree in 2000 as he promised to his mother. From there, Williams went undrafted and found growing fame in New York’s competitive streetball scene where he earned his Homicide nickname.

Through sheer will, Williams rose through the ranks of several basketball leagues such as the International Basketball Association and the United States Basketball League along with stints with the Harlem Globetrotters and playing briefly in the Dominican Republic. He also had stints in Brazil and Sweden

While Williams never made an official NBA roster, several teams added him to their summer and training camp rosters including the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors. He then joined the NBA Development League’s Dakota Wizards and helped the team win the 2006-07 D-League championship.

Much of Williams’ success came during his time playing in Australia’s National Basketball League and he was named the league MVP in 2010 while also making the All-NBL First Team. After his playing days were over, Williams worked as a commentator for the NBL then joined Fox Sports as a broadcaster in 2017.

According to reports, Williams was receiving colon cancer treatment as recently as two weeks before his passing. He is survived by two daughters, Bella and Gabi.

Currently on X, Williams’ nickname “Homicide” began trending. We’ve got reactions under the trending topic listed below.

Corey “Homicide” Williams was 46.

—

Photo: Getty

New York Basketball & NBL Star Corey “Homicide” Williams Has Died, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com