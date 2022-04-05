HomeArts & Entertainment

New This Week: A List Of Music Releases You Need In Your Library

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

New Music Mondays: Breaking Hits You May Have Missed

Another week has passed and the everlasting music machine has spun out a new list of tracks everyone should give a listen to.  Some weeks, we are anticipating a long awaited album release. Other times, new artists blind side us with surprise drops that turn out to be most worth while. Either way, we wouldn’t want our readers to be left out of the fold, so we’ve got you covered.  From the most popular names in hip hop to up and coming R&B stars on the rise, when new music drops and it’s a vibe, let us put you on. Last week we got some new Nicki with a side of Five Foreign, who appears again on this week’s new music list.  NBA YoungBoy fans were in for a treat with his drop and Dreamville blessed us with a whole mixtape!

This Friday may have been April Fool’s but these artist were playing no games when it came to production and content. After an eventful Grammy weekend, let’s jump off the week with some new vibes to give us a little edge on our lookout for what’s going to be the next thing popping. Any new music submissions? Drop em in the comments!

 

New This Week: A List Of Music Releases You Need In Your Library  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Playa – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Ft. Ella Bands

2. Top Notch – City Girls Ft. Fivio Foreign

3. Up At Night – Kehlani Ft. Justin Bieber

4. Sunshine – Latto Ft. Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne

5. Big Energy Remix – Latto Ft. Mariah Carey

6. Only Human – Mariah The Scientist

7. Private Island (Colors Show) – Gunna

8. In My Head – Lil Tjay

9. Ghetto Love – Just Jitt

10. Everybody Shooters Too – 42 Dugg Ft. EST Gee

11. Dreamville – D Day

12. Loner Life – NBA YoungBoy

Latest

Will Smith Banned from Oscars for Ten Years Following Chris Rock Slap

 8 hours ago
04.08.22

The Weeknd Wants $8.5 Million Payout Ye Was Offered For Coachella

 1 day ago
04.08.22

Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Full Confirmation As First Black Female U.S. Supreme Court Judge

 1 day ago
04.07.22

The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” Set To Drop April 15

 1 day ago
04.08.22

NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women

 1 day ago
04.08.22

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests COVID Positive

 2 days ago
04.08.22

BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Responds To Misuse of Funds Claims

 2 days ago
04.08.22
9 items

Paula Patton Addresses Filthy Fried Fowl Fiasco, Says Mom Seasons Oil Too, Twitter Still Irate

 2 days ago
04.08.22
11 items

Judge Says Tory Lanez Violated Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Orders, Ups Bail

 2 days ago
04.08.22

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend

 4 days ago
04.05.22
Photos
Close