New Music Friday 6/7/24

Published on June 7, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024

Get ready for an exciting New Music Friday with fresh releases that are set to make waves! Ski Mask the Slump God drops “11th Dimension,” promising his signature rapid-fire flow and inventive beats. Tems delivers “Born in the Wild,” blending her soulful voice with powerful, evocative lyrics. KAYTRANADA’s “Timeless” brings his distinct blend of electronic and hip-hop, guaranteed to get you moving. JP’s “Coming Out Party” introduces a vibrant, fresh sound perfect for the summer. Dive into these new tracks and elevate your playlist this weekend! #NewMusicFriday Credit to @ #rapalert on Instagram.

New Music Friday 6/7/24  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. #Ski Mask the Slump God – 11th Dimension

2. #Tems – Born in the Wild

3. #KAYTRANADA – Timeless

4. #JP – Coming Out Party

