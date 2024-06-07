New Music Friday 6/7/24

Get ready for an exciting New Music Friday with fresh releases that are set to make waves! Ski Mask the Slump God drops “11th Dimension,” promising his signature rapid-fire flow and inventive beats. Tems delivers “Born in the Wild,” blending her soulful voice with powerful, evocative lyrics. KAYTRANADA’s “Timeless” brings his distinct blend of electronic and hip-hop, guaranteed to get you moving. JP’s “Coming Out Party” introduces a vibrant, fresh sound perfect for the summer. Dive into these new tracks and elevate your playlist this weekend! #NewMusicFriday Credit to @ #rapalert on Instagram.

