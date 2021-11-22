New Edition, the R&B heartthrobs of the 80s, made our hearts melt with their timeless classics such as “Mr. Telephone Man” and “Can You Stand The Rain.”
Today, the group is prepping for a Las Vegas residency in 2022. But, for now, we can take a journey down memory lane for a look at the group back then up until now.
Keep scrolling for pictures.
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
1.Source:Getty
2.Source:Getty
3.Source:Getty
4.Source:Getty
5.Source:Getty
6.Source:Getty
7.Source:Getty
8.Source:Getty
9. 2016 Urbanworld Film Festival – ‘Shots Fired’ & ‘The New Edition Story’ ScreeningsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: Jesse Collins, Luke James, Elijah Kelley, Woody McClain, Bryshere Y. Gray, Keith Powers and Chris Robinson are joyned by Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe of Bell Div De Voe group at 2016 Urbanworld Film Festival ‘Shots Fired’ & ‘The New Edition Story’ screenings at AMC Empire 25 theater on September 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,film industry,film screening,screening,group,michael bivins,ronnie devoe,ricky bell,film festival,theater,power,elijah kelley,amc empire,wood,keith,luke james,bryshere y. gray,shots fired,the new edition story,chris robinson,mcclain,keith powers,jesse collins,woody mcclain,bell div de voe
10. 2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series – Detroit, MichiganSource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 12: New Edition performs at Joe Louis Arena during the Holiday Jam on December 12, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,concert,activity,performance,singer,motion,michigan,detroit,popular music concert,performance group,pop musician,pop music,r&b,soul music,joe louis arena,2015,new edition – band
11. 2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series – Washington, DCSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 3: (L-R) Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins of New Edition perform during the 2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series at the Verizon Center on December 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,washington dc,jam,holiday,five people,michael bivins,ronnie devoe,ricky bell,r&b,verizon center,new edition,2015,holiday jam concert series
12. New EditionSource:Glenn Parson
Holiday Jam featuring New Edition, Babyface and Jill Scott new edition,babyface and jill scott
13. The 10th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey – ShowSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins of New Edition perform onstage during the 10th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 4, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,new,annual event,nevada,las vegas,michael bivins,ronnie devoe,ricky bell,hoodie awards,johnny gill,mgm grand garden arena