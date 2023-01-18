Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’ Are In Trouble In The Part 3 Trailer

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

“The Upshaws” return to Netflix for part 3 next month. It looks like Benny (Mike Epps) found himself in a bit of trouble as the trailer opens with him in a jail cell. Watch the trailer and check out first-look images inside.

Netflix released the official trailer for the next part of its second season, which debuts next month. The original series created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes stars Epps, Sykes, and Kim Fields. “The Upshaws” has become a fan favorite in the modern world with few sitcoms to choose from in television.

The trailer begins with the mechanic and car repair shop owner Benny (Epps), who’s in jail for buying cheap parts.

“All I did was buy some cheap parts,” Benny says in the trailer. “How the hell I was supposed to know they was hot?”

Even though this next release is titled “part 3,” it will actually be the second part of the second season. The first part of the second season premiered on June 29, 2022, and left fans with a cliffhanger.

The trailer gives more insight on what viewers can expect in the next release. “The Upshaws” follows a working-class African American family in Indiana as they try to navigate the ups and downs of life. By the looks of the next part, they are still struggling to figure it out.

The family sitcom has been quite successful for Netflix. In fact, the streaming platform has already renewed the show for a third season. Fans love this series and can’t get enough of it because it’s both hilarious and relatable. The comedic cast, including Sykes, Epps, Fields, Page Kennedy, Gabrielle Dennis, and more also add to the excitement for viewers who are addicted to “The Upshaws.”

Will you be tuning in? Eight 30-minute episodes will debut on Netflix Feb. 16, 2023. Watch the official “The Upshaws” part 3 trailer and check out first look images below.

