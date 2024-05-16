Netflix Inks Three Season Deal With NFL, Will Stream Christmas Day Games, X Users Say Bah Humbug

Just what the world needs: more sports on Christmas Day. Netflix is continuing its push into the world of live sports after securing a three-season deal with the NFL to be the home of Christmas Day football.

A PS5, Xbox Series X, socks, or ties won’t be the only thing under the tree; there will also be NFL games on Netflix to look forward to.

The streaming giant will be the official home of two Christmas Day marquee games in 2025 and 2026 and will stream at least one NFL holiday game as part of the three-season deal.

The NFL and Netflix are no strangers to each other, thanks to the hit 2023 original sports series Quarterback and the upcoming follow-up Receiver.

Like Quarterback did for the league’s top QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Receiver will follow the league’s top wideouts during the 2023 NFL season on and off the field. Per NFL.com, the show will highlight Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions).

Per NFL.com:

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

X Users Are Saying Bah Humbug

While Netflix is excited to land some NFL football, fans are not happy they might have to pay for a streaming service to watch games that would typically be on their televisions for free.

“This really sucks for people who don’t have Netflix,” one user on X , formerly Twitter, wrote. Another X user wrote , “The most diabolical part of this is putting it on a service that makes it basically impossible to even change the channel over to the NBA games during commercial breaks.” Bah humbug, indeed. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

