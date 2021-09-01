NeNe Leakes And Gregg Leakes Through The Years

Beloved reality TV star and husband of NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, confirms a statement from the personality’s publicist Ernest Duke on Wednesday. He was 66-years-old.
Earlier this week, during an appearance at The Linnethia Lounge, NeNe revealed Gregg was “transitioning to the other side.” Shortly after NeNe posted “Broken” on Instagram.
NeNe and Gregg’s son Brentt also posted a foreboding message on Instastories, encouraging fans to cherish their loved ones. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so f*cking valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people,” he wrote.
Nene’s former RHOA co-stars Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak sent their love to NeNe via social media.
“Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family. Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently – he was always kind and respectful,” she wrote with the hashtag, #goodman.
Kim Zolciak sent her prayers to the Leakes family. “Praying for you and your family,” wrote Kim Zolciak. “Sending you lots of love.”
Bravo executive and Housewives reunion host Andy Cohen tweeted his condolences to NeNe. “ am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”
Gregg was first diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment until he was in remission for two years. NeNe revealed the cancer had returned in an interview with TheJasmineBrand when she revealed she had to skip hosting The Talk because “Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.”
“He’s super small,” she said. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”
NeNe and Gregg shared their love for one another on RHOA where we watched the ups and downs of their resilient marriage before our eyes. Gregg was a positive, bright soul and loved by his friends and family. Though out it all, he was supportive of his wife and always by her side.
Prayer up for the Leakes family.
1. NeNe Leakes and Greg Leakes attend Celebration For A Cure at Center StageSource:Getty
Prior to be diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, NeNe and Gregg made an appearance at the Celebration For A Cure at Center Stage.
2. Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes at the Grand Opening of Linnethia LoungeSource:Getty
Gregg Leakes made an appearance at the Linnetha Lounge Grand Opening and posed for a photo with NeNe and friend Tamar Braxton. Tamar took to social media to mourn for her friend, writing, “Absolutely FCK cancer.”
3. NeNe, Gregg and Brentt Leakes at the Thanksgiving Meal GiveawaySource:Getty
The family was in full effect at the Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway With Nene and Marlo at Gio’s on November 19, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Gregg posed beside Brentt and Nene with a bright smile.
4. NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes Celebrate NYESource:Getty
Gregg always looked dapper beside his wife NeNe. The coordinated duo attended Diddy’s CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
5. NeNe and Gregg attend the Super Bowl Gospel CelebrationSource:Getty
NeNe and Gregg Leakes put on their Sunday’s best to attend the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
6. NeNe and Gregg Leakes at the opening of SWAGG Retail Store At MGM National HarborSource:Getty
Gregg was always by NeNe’s side for her many business ventures including the opening of the SWAGG Retail Store At MGM National Harbor in 2019.
7. NeNe and Gregg Leakes at The ReunionSource:Getty
Gregg was a fixture and bright sprit on the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” franchise. His positive energy open countered NeNe’s stone cold demeanor.
8. Nene and Gregg Leakes dance on “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort”Source:Getty
Gregg was full of life during the 2020 A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort special where he and NeNe allowed cameras into their home during the pandemic.