NBA Twitter thinks Shaq went too far during his interview with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The retired NBA baller told Mitchell he doesn’t think he doesn’t have what it takes to take his game to the next level.
NBA Twitter Reacts To Shaq Telling Donovan Mitchell He Can’t Take His Game To The “Next Level” was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
Donovan Mitchell is a yearly all star calibre guard who is a truly elite scoring talent— Stevie Wonder1369 (@wonder1369) January 22, 2021
if you want to have the conversation about whether or not he's a #1 on a championship team then fine, but not the ideal look during the postgame interview after he drops 36 ahaha
Not one single lie detected.
2.
the last thing shaq expected was for mitchell to not give on single solitary damn about his opinion. good for donovan. https://t.co/MPDtI4i8rV— bomani (@bomani_jones) January 22, 2021
Shaq was definitely caught off gaurd.
3.
Shaq sons : can you get some current nba players to train with us this summer— John (@iam_johnw) January 22, 2021
Shaq knowing he created beef with everyone for no reason : pic.twitter.com/TQvemoTTx1
L O L
4.
A young NBA player exists:— BMoneyy 🚀🏀 (@BMoneyy26) January 22, 2021
Shaq: pic.twitter.com/40rUFZU5vu
This is very accurate.
5.
No disrespect to Shaq but he makes all these demands on young players to get better but not one time have I ever seen him extend the olive branch and offer to help a guy work on their game. It’s always “I expect domination (or some unrealistic stat line)”— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) January 22, 2021
Bingo!
6.
Shaq is out of his mind.
7.
Ernie: “you’re a talented young man.”— Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) January 22, 2021
Kenny: “you’re great kid, you remind me of my teammate with the Knicks.”
Charles Barkley: “I played for the Fennit Sunz”
Shaq: pic.twitter.com/fbHH0k7lFg
TEARS!
8.
I thought Shaq would’ve scaled back after the whole embarrassing Nikola Jokic/Russian fiasco but NOPE—— Duvalier Johnson (@DuvalierJohnson) January 22, 2021
He doubled down. https://t.co/lJf2Ykg102
Shaq is never going to change, this is who he is.
9.
I love Shaq as much as the next fan. But c'mon man.. that was cold putting Mitchell on the spot with that kind of criticism in a post-gamer. Good on Spida for taking it as motivation.— Kara Wagland (@Kara_Wagland) January 22, 2021
Way below the belt and unecessary.
10.
Young NBA player: *Exists*— Peach State Payton (@PeachStPayton) January 22, 2021
Shaq: Hey man, Shaq here. Earlier today on the show I said you fucking suck ass and I’d eat you alive like the piece of shit you are, your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2Xhl4EDmJ0
Where is the lie?