NBA Fans Roast James Harden For His Fuzzy Blue Muppet-Like Pregame Outfit

Aside from the inherent competition of NBA Playoff basketball, the outfits are pretty entertaining, too.

Both the league’s best players and role players are relegated to coming off the bench and making the most of the NBA Tunnel walk to show off their fashion prowess. As we enter the second round of the playoffs, the most bold outfit worn thus far was styled by James Harden while he was hundreds of miles from the Met Gala.

The unbothered king showed up to TD Garden to face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1, rocking what appears to be extremely oversized JNCO-esque jeans draped over his shoes. He kept the blue theme going up top with a furry body and black and yellow accents.

Now Harden’s fit may be a bit more eclectic than what you see the average NBA player rocking, but it didn’t stop him from having a stellar performance on the court.

His 76ers eeked out a 119-115 win with Joel Embiid on the bench, still recovering from a sprained right knee in the opening round against the Brooklyn Nets. Harden put the team on his back and tied his best playoff performance with 45 points. His teammates showed up with some critical shots, like Tyrese Maxey, who logged 26 points, and Tobias Harris with a solid 18-piece.

One of the best shots from Harden was a stepback three with Al Horford all over him, with just 8.7 seconds left in the game. With that big-time shot, Harden wanted the city of Brotherly Love to know despite Embiid’s injury, winning is still the expectation.

“We didn’t come into the game expecting to lose. We came in here to win,” Harden said after the game. “Whether Jo comes back or not, we’re going to be ready to go.”

Boston’s Jayson Tatum had a great scoring night, too, finishing with 39 points, but it was no match for Philly.

Despite the top-notch performance, Twitter still had to roast Harden for his pregame outfit. See the reactions below.

