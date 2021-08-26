National Dog Day: Famous Black Celebrities Who Adore Their Precious Pet Pooches

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

They don’t call them man’s best friends for nothin’. We love every inch of them, from their fluffy coats and precious paws to their rambunctious yelps and adorable wagging tails. Dogs make incredible pets and can provide a level of emotional support to those in need.

And to honor National Dog Day, which comes every year on Aug. 26, we’re taking a look at some Black celebrities who love their fluffy four-legged pooches as much as we do.

It’s estimated that there are more than 900 million dogs around the globe, according to the Pet Pedia website, and they all come in different sizes and in more than 150 different breeds. Sometimes we get so attached to our pets that we even consider them to be a part of our families. A recent study compiled by CNBC suggested that pet adoption soared during the pandemic too, with Millenials causing the sudden boom. 89% of surveyed Americans said they decided to adopt a furry friend to feel a little less lonely during the pandemic. This makes total sense as dogs certainly make for great companions–and for some, dogs are necessary — especially for people who might suffer from disorders like anxiety and depression. Research has shown that companion dogs can aid in improving the quality of life of their owners by “giving them back a sense of independence and some freedom from their disorder,” US Service Animals notes.

According to The Humane Society of the United States, “63.4 million American households own at least one dog.” Taking care of our previous barky loved ones often comes with a hefty price tag too. APPA annual statistics show that pet-owners spent nearly $30.2 billion on vet expenses and products in 2020, but what can we do? We have to make sure our doggies make it for their annual visits, and serious dog owners know that preventative care check-ups are vital for the well-being of their beloved fur babies.

So what are your favorite dogs? Do you fall in love every time you see a Corky wobbling down the street or do you stare in awe at a Dalmatian as it walks by with its beautiful black and white spots? Maybe you’re into Bloodhounds and their droopy ears and eyes, or maybe you like them fuzzy and small like Pekingnese or York Terriers. Whatever you fancy, there’s a little doggy made for everyone out there.

Let’s take a look at some famous dog lovers who are absolutely obsessed with their fuzzy loved ones.

