My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha

Yung Miami of the City Girls found herself a top trending topic on Twitter after she asked fans via the social media network why they continually call her by her birth-given first name. Of course, Twitter fired back, pointing to social media star and Yung Miami’s good friend Saucy Santana referring to her as such via Instagram Live.
The 27-year-old rapper’s real name is Caresha Brownlee, and since 2017 she’s been known as Yung Miami alongside her musical partner, J.T. The mother of two either had enough of people who don’t know her casually call her by her first name, or she really wants to get to the bottom of this mystery.
Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami?
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 11, 2021
“Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami,” the rapper asked to her 900,000-plus followers, prompting some immediate responses of “Caresha Please” and the like. It appears that Yung Miami, which we’ll continue to respectfully call her, is having a good time with the trending topic and even replied and retweeted some of the tweets regarding the whole name thing.
Recently, Lil Uzi Vert appeared to have some sort of issue with Yung Miami and things got a bit tense during a one-sided Instagram Live session that showed the depths of the rift between the two. The father of Yung Miami’s daughter, Southside, took to social media in a rare instance to caution Uzi to mind his words towards the mother of his child.
We’ve got a few of the reactions to the Yung Miami first name discussion listed out below.
1.
When Santana said “Caresha Please” it was over with we don’t acknowledge Yung Miami at this point 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ePd7GMEYgp— Jack of all trades. (@_DevanteBailey_) April 11, 2021
2.
Caresha Please pic.twitter.com/D3pTgqAEzs— Nate Monroe (@thenatemonroe) April 11, 2021
3.
Is your name not Caresha?! pic.twitter.com/ldi5wjN5g8— LEXI 💜🦋 (@sourIpatchIkid) April 11, 2021
4.
Caresha give what’s supposed to be gave— OBAMA (@LamaarPetty) April 11, 2021
5.
"Caresha please” https://t.co/hYewFIxSWj pic.twitter.com/5Nzjg8Eayq— ♡ B.R.A.T.$ ♡ (@BRATZVEGAS) April 11, 2021
6.
I love this long explanation on why “CARESHA PLEASE” is trending. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9HJRT8jEtj— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) April 11, 2021
7.
As soon as Santana said “Caresha please” it was OVA https://t.co/GPPA25knHu— Go see the lady (@manirenee_) April 11, 2021
8.
We were calling Caresha Caresha waaaay before Santana said CARESHA PLEASE pic.twitter.com/veWQBQGInx— LEXI 💜🦋 (@sourIpatchIkid) April 11, 2021
9.
Just don’t sound right. Caresha got a lil ring to it. ✨Caresha ✨ pic.twitter.com/KplnZorsMk— rachale 👧🏾 (@iamtherealkobs) April 11, 2021
10.
why would we say yung miami when caresha please is available? 🥴😂 blame santana. https://t.co/8QzgID0T2f— princess aquapussy (@rebel_sham) April 11, 2021
11.
Caresha Please is really trending lmao... Santana and yung Miami been trending almost all month just for being them 😂 pic.twitter.com/pcM03bvuaH— Diamontè 💎 (@sweeticygal) April 11, 2021
12.
Santana lives rent free my mind 😂😭— ToughPillToSwallow 🇧🇸 (@CutieE305) April 11, 2021
The way I just be doing nothing at all and I just bust out “Caresha, please!” is killing me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BiMiP6vsbB
13.
Saying caresha make me feel like I know you 😂😂— Meggggg 😛 (@kashmoneymeg) April 11, 2021
14.
Caresha really roll of the tongue different. your mama and daddy knew what they was doing with that name. ☝🏾 https://t.co/5tHjLuuC4i— brianavision (@imnotbri_) April 11, 2021
15.
Cuz we love caresha duh. https://t.co/1UvDlDbIJ6— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 11, 2021