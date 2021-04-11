HomeCelebrity News

My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha

Posted April 11, 2021

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

MCM x Super Bowl LIII

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Yung Miami of the City Girls found herself a top trending topic on Twitter after she asked fans via the social media network why they continually call her by her birth-given first name. Of course, Twitter fired back, pointing to social media star and Yung Miami’s good friend Saucy Santana referring to her as such via Instagram Live.

The 27-year-old rapper’s real name is Caresha Brownlee, and since 2017 she’s been known as Yung Miami alongside her musical partner, J.T. The mother of two either had enough of people who don’t know her casually call her by her first name, or she really wants to get to the bottom of this mystery.

“Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami,” the rapper asked to her 900,000-plus followers, prompting some immediate responses of “Caresha Please” and the like. It appears that Yung Miami, which we’ll continue to respectfully call her, is having a good time with the trending topic and even replied and retweeted some of the tweets regarding the whole name thing.

Recently, Lil Uzi Vert appeared to have some sort of issue with Yung Miami and things got a bit tense during a one-sided Instagram Live session that showed the depths of the rift between the two. The father of Yung Miami’s daughter, Southside, took to social media in a rare instance to caution Uzi to mind his words towards the mother of his child.

We’ve got a few of the reactions to the Yung Miami first name discussion listed out below.

Photo: Getty

My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 22 hours ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 1 day ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 1 day ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 1 day ago
04.12.21
9 items
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley
 1 day ago
04.12.21
15 items
Twitter Slams Lena Waithe Over ‘Them: Covenant’ Saying She’s Peddling Black Trauma
 2 days ago
04.11.21
20 items
Black Rob Shares Message For DMX From Hospital Bed, Twitter Offers Well Wishes
 2 days ago
04.11.21
Rosie Perez Says She Was Never Asked to Attend the Oscars Since Her Nomination in the Mid-1990’s
 2 days ago
04.11.21
The 9 Best DMX Features And Collaborations
 3 days ago
04.11.21
Long Live The Dog: DMX’s Best Guest Verses
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Puma Dropping New ‘Court Rider’ Basketball Sneakers
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Okuuur: Cardi B Drops $29K During Shopping Spree For Daughter Kulture
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Money Trails: Matt Gaetz Caught In 8K Ultra HD Paying Accused Sex Trafficker Through Venmo
 3 days ago
04.09.21
DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent On Life Support Following Heart Attack
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Photos
Close