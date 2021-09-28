Must-Watch: Here’s What Fans Are Saying About Season 3 Of ‘Sex Education’

Fans are raving about season 3 of Netflix’s Sex Education. Some fans are praising the show for discussing taboo topics for teenagers relating to sex and sex prevention. While others are obsessing over the character progression throughout the series. Sex Education bingers have already finished the season and sharing their delight with the season on social media.
The series follows a socially awkward high school student Otis, who once lacked experience in the lovemaking department while lending his expertise on sex from his mom Jean, the sex therapist. This season Otis has a newfound love interest, but he and Maeve’s underground sex therapy clinic is done. There are more pressing issues on the rise for Otis and his classmates as their high school’s new head teacher is enforcing new disciplinary actions in an effort to reverse the bad press from last term.
There are a number of topics discussed throughout the season outside of sex education. Otis’ mom is expecting, and the series covers the problems that may arise from raising children in old age. Season 3 shares candid conversations about love, relationships, infertility, higher education and family crisis. It is an enthralling escape from the normalcy of conversing sex amongst high school students and adults alike.
Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa portrays Otis’ best friend Eric who offers a fresh perspective on what it is like to be a gay Nigerian man. The series takes Eric’s family to Nigeria, where they dissect a reality for the LGBTQ+ community across cultures that has not been represented on television until this riveting show.
There are eight episodes of Sex Education in season 3 available now on Netflix, which debuted earlier this month. Season 4 has been renewed at Netflix. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix TUDUM fan event.
If you have not yet streamed the latest season, fans are urging you to do so today. Take a look at these Sex Education viewers favorite moments from the season below.
1. Otis & Eric’s Friendship
The world would be a better place if more shows took a cue from Sex Education and featured unbridled platonic love between two male friends. pic.twitter.com/rxOzh4tlK1
— Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:netflix
Take notes.
2. The Queen Jean
Seen a lot of posts about who the hottest person in sex education is and you’re all wrong cause it’s her pic.twitter.com/DiiH0PDt3N
— Fin (@gofinurself) September 23, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:gofinurself
She is the moment.
3. Let’s Talk About It
Sex Education discussing PrEP which prevents contracting HIV and Antiviral medication which keeps people with HIV viral load low which helps them become and stay undetectable meaning you cannot contract it from an undetectable person, makes me happy end the stigma around HIV !
— lil uzi vers (@NOCHlLLWlLL) September 23, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:NOCHlLLWlLL
The real sex education.
4. Adam Groff’s Progression
adam groff defenders let me hear y'all #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/jgfYkAumrY
— clara (@AFVTERGLOW) September 22, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:AFVTERGLOW
Adam is stepping into his truth in Season 3 and we love to see it.
5. Team Ruby & Otis
I think Ruby and Otis is better than Maeve and Otis. Ruby and Otis 3 episodes is better than Maeve and Otis 3 seasons. #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/Ejc6tmibxJ
— Pauline Anne Rivera (@PaulineAnneRiv1) September 23, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:PaulineAnneRiv1
An unexpected surprise was Otis and Ruby’s relationship.
6. Give It Up For Cal
I FUCKINF LOVE CAL SO MUCH THEY HAVE MY WHOLE HEART #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/vqMUcFMHfw
— Layali (@Layali88859193) September 22, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:Layali88859193
Cal was introduced this season as a non-binary transfer season. Representation matters, and this series understands the assignment.
7. Comfort Character
aimee gibbs our comfort character <3 #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/MOePagzRhM
— clara (@AFVTERGLOW) September 23, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:AFVTERGLOW
Aimee Gibbs is coming to her own realizations after facing sexual assault last season.
8. You’re Going To Be Just Fine
#SEXEDUCATION: “You're going to be just fine.” pic.twitter.com/eWhlIbW5hT
— (@P0PPTARTS) September 24, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:P0PPTARTS
Quotable moments from the show.
9. Ruby’s Vulnerability
no bc ruby finally opened up and truly loved otis and they really had to hurt her THIS much #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/4OSHIfA4n9
— only sex education fans will follow me (@rodoman1507) September 23, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:rodoman1507
Ruby expressed her love for Otis and in turn, suffered in pain when the love wasn’t returned.
10. Therapy Maters
TW: sexual assault
Thankful to Sex Education for setting realistic expectations for therapy — it may not erase trauma, but therapy can give you the tools you need to move past it. pic.twitter.com/GPa9TKpV89
— Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:netflix
The series is raising awareness on the importance of therapy.
Must-Watch: Here’s What Fans Are Saying About Season 3 Of ‘Sex Education’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Otis & Eric’s FriendshipSource:netflix
Take notes.
2. The Queen JeanSource:gofinurself
She is the moment.
3. Let’s Talk About ItSource:NOCHlLLWlLL
The real sex education.
4. Adam Groff’s ProgressionSource:AFVTERGLOW
Adam is stepping into his truth in Season 3 and we love to see it.
5. Team Ruby & OtisSource:PaulineAnneRiv1
An unexpected surprise was Otis and Ruby’s relationship.
6. Give It Up For CalSource:Layali88859193
Cal was introduced this season as a non-binary transfer season. Representation matters, and this series understands the assignment.
7. Comfort CharacterSource:AFVTERGLOW
Aimee Gibbs is coming to her own realizations after facing sexual assault last season.
8. You’re Going To Be Just FineSource:P0PPTARTS
Quotable moments from the show.
9. Ruby’s VulnerabilitySource:rodoman1507
Ruby expressed her love for Otis and in turn, suffered in pain when the love wasn’t returned.
10. Therapy MatersSource:netflix
The series is raising awareness on the importance of therapy.