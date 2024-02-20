The post Multiple Acts Announce Summer Shows in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Multiple Acts Announce Summer Shows in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

1. Noah Kahan Tour Announcement Poster Source:Live Nation Multiple acts from a variety of genres announced tour dates stopping in Indiana on Tuesday. Arriving first will be Noah Kahan on May 31st, he announced a show at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville as a part of his “We’ll All Be Here Forever” tour. Opening act support has not been announced for this show as of now.

2. James Taylor Tour Announcement Poster Source:Live Nation Second to arrive in Indiana will be James Taylor on June 11th. He will be performing at the Ruoff Music Center with his All-Star Band. The Grammy award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has been touring since the release of his debut album in 1968 selling over 100 million albums.

3. Little Feat Tour Announcement Poster Source:Live Nation Third up is Blues Rock mainstay Little Feet who are embarking on their “Can’t Be Satisfied” tour. The group will be joined by Mexican-American rock band Los Lobos. The two will stop at the Everwise Amphitheater in downtown Indianapolis on June 20th.

4. Dan + Shay Tour Announcement Poster Source:Live Nation Next, the country duo Dan + Shay will be back in Indiana again on July 19th at Ruoff. The two who most recently joined The Voice as judges are now embarking on a 30 stop tour with opening support from Jake Owen, and Dylan Marlowe. Dan + Shay are touring in support of their fifth studio album “Bigger Houses” which released back in September.