Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 US Olympic Team Trials for swimming are set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from June 15 to June 23, 2024.

This year’s trials will be the sole selection meet for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, which will represent Team USA in the pool competition.

RELATED | Timelapse: 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials Are Set To Take Place In Lucas Oil Stadium

With a unique twist of utilizing a football field as the venue, the event promises to showcase the best American swimmers competing to secure their spots for the upcoming Olympics.

The trials will feature top-tier athletes eyeing the opportunity to represent the United States in the prestigious Olympic Games, making it a must-watch event for fans and supporters of American swimming talent.

Take a look at the Most Popular Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics below.