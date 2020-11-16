Promising News: Moderna Reports Its Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, White House Karen Tries To Take Credit

On the COVID-19 front, things have been very bleak in the United States as we get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving safely, of course. While the alarming numbers in COVID-19 cases are taking center stage, some promising news in vaccines provides hope.

Monday (Nov.16), Moderna announced in a press release that following stage 3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, it was 94.5 percent effective. This excellent news follows last week’s big announcement from Pfizer, who said its vaccine developed along with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech had a 90 percent efficacy rating. Both companies plan on applying for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and Moderna believes they can start administering its vaccine as soon as December.

Just like with Pfizer’s announcement, lame-duck Donald Trump, who isn’t doing anything to help stop the spread of COVID-19 but has been able to get in time on his golf course in between refusing to accept that America voted his orange ass out of the White House once again took a victory lap.

If you need a clear example of what it looks like when someone in the group project takes credit for work that everyone else in the group did, look no further than the soon-to-be- former’s president’s latest tweet. In it, he made sure to point out that “these great discoveries” happened under his watch and wants all historians to keep that in mind.

Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great “historians”, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence, who also has been very silent since our new President-Elect Joe Biden and our new Madame Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris handed the Trump Administration its ass, took to Twitter to gloat about Moderna’s promising coronavirus vaccine.

In his boastful set of tweets, Pence shared photos of him meeting with Moderna and other top pharmaceutical companies claiming Trump, “marshaled the fastest vaccine development in history!” He also called it “leadership.” Now keep in mind, we have not heard a peep out of him or the coronavirus task force he leads as cases are spiking across the country with states beginning to implement new lockdown measures.

Oh, we must not forget that Ben Carson, a member of the coronavirus task force, tested positive for COVID-19. Pretty much sums up the Trump Administration’s’ “great leadership” when controlling the spread of the highly contagious virus.

On March 2, 2020 President @realDonaldTrump & I sat down with Moderna & other top Pharmaceutical Companies & urged them to develop a vaccine at Warp Speed without cutting corners. President @realDonaldTrump marshaled the fastest vaccine development in history! That’s leadership! pic.twitter.com/QqhvhXugiS — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 16, 2020

Like last time, Twitter wasted no time checking both Trump and Pence for taking credit for the hard work of scientists when they did absolutely nothing to help the matter.

Just want to remind everyone while #WhiteHouseKaren and his idiot Ivanka are trying to take credit for the Moderna vaccine, HE LIED ABOUT COVID-19. He lied, and people DIED.

No credit, ALL the blame.pic.twitter.com/qHp9P9biGs — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 16, 2020

Again this is very promising news on the vaccine front, but there are still some hurdles we must overcome logistically. When it comes to Pfizer’s vaccine, it has to be stored in cold temperatures, and medical facilities must be equipped with refrigeration to store the vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine doesn’t require it to be kept in a freezer, BUT you still need to strategically plan to ensure that it is available for over 300 million Americans.

Until that day arrives, please continue to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, social distance, and washing your hands. You can also check the reactions to Trump and Pence’s bootleg victory lap below.

