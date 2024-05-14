Iron Mike Tyson is returning to the ring, and pay-per-view won’t be needed since it’s going down on Netflix . The boxing icon will be squaring up with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in July, but they held their first press conference on Monday, May 13 in Harlem to promote the fight.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) came face to face at The Apollo Theater in Harlem for a lighthearted press conference hosted by combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani. The two friends, who have been calling each other out for years, traded relatively tame shots, but Tyson was clear that once they enter that ring, they are not homies. “Once he’s in that ring, he has to fight like his life depends on it, because it will be,” said Iron Mike, who also drew laughs when he admitted he felt terrible and was “sore” from training.

With Mike pushing 60, Paul is no slouch, and is plenty confident. “I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson, prove everyone wrong, and show that I will be the one doing the killing,” said Paul.

Good luck with that.

Paul and Tyson are scheduled to go eight, two-minute round for their pro bout. The fight will be streaming live globally on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Also in attendance was the top tier “undercard” match up of super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs), the unified featherweight world champion. In this rematch, Taylor will be defending her undisputed title in a scheduled 10, two-minute rounds.

Check out photos from the event in the gallery.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Press Conference Went Down At The Apollo was originally published on hiphopwired.com