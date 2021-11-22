HomeCelebrity News

Michael K. Williams Would Have Been 55 Today, Take A Look Back At His Greatest Onscreen Moments

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2021 was a year of loss.

As the world regrettably said goodbye to talents like DMX, Biz Markie, Anthony Johnson and others, the black community has been forced to take a hard look at personal struggles that many of our favorite entertainers face when the camera goes off.

|| RELATED: Michael K Williams: The True Story Behind His Scar ||

|| RELATED: Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed ||

Sadly, Michael K. Williams was added to that list, when, on September 6, he was found dead in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment. His passing not only highlighted the seriousness of addiction, but the fact the we had yet again lost an amazing talent far too soon.

Whether you discovered him as the urban Robin Hood on “The Wire,” or became mesmerized by his portrayal of Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire,” there’s no denying talent. Today, on what would have been his 55th birthday, we invite you to look back at the onscreen moments that made Michael K. Williams unforgettable.

Michael K. Williams Would Have Been 55 Today, Take A Look Back At His Greatest Onscreen Moments  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Let Me Tell You A Story

2. Just A Friend

3. A Man Must Have A Code

4. Michael K. Williams Dancing

5. VICE Meets Michael K. Williams

6. Welcome To The Hood

7. I Want To Live

8. Tic Learns The Truth

9. The Split

10. Omar Comin’

Latest

Blue Ivy Pays Tribute To Jay-Z During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction [Video]

 9 hours ago
03.26.89

Diddy Teams Up With That Rony Seikaly To Release A House Music Track

 9 hours ago
03.27.89
10 items

Black Twitter Puts On Capes To Defend ‘King Richard’ After One White Woman’s Ridiculous Criticism

 1 day ago
01.01.70
8 items

Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Drake & DMX Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Iman Shumpert Becomes First Former NBA Player To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy, Twitter Salutes Him

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

#BlackInkChi Recap: Ryan Confronts Steven, Prince Goes Ham on Charmaine & Neek

 1 day ago
01.01.70

T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda F*cked Up Music” As The 2 R&B Icons Share Stage In Atlanta

 1 day ago
02.03.88

Breaking: Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

 1 day ago
09.03.88
8 items

Eric Bledsoe Trending After TikTok User Unearths Hilarious Sada Baby Line

 2 days ago
02.06.88
13 items

Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition

 2 days ago
02.13.88
Photos
Close