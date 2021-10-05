Michael Jordan & Driver Bubba Wallace Make Black History After Winning NASCAR Race, Twitter Salutes

Just a week after Lewis Hamilton made history as the first racer to win 100 races, Bubba Wallace has some news of his own.
Monday, Wallace became just the second Black driver to win NASCAR’s Cup Series race, the association’s top series.
“Talladega, we’re winners,” Wallace said in a celebratory video on Twitter while still at the Superspeedway. “What a perfect weekend, or weekday, I should say. I just knew something about it. I appreciate all you fans for sticking on to Monday. All the passionate fans that are up there, I can hear the Bubba chants. With everything going on here in Talladega, you guys are what keeps me going, and it means a lot. ”
Wallace was asked what it’s like to be the second Black person to win a Cup series since 1963 when NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott took home the hardware.
“I never think about those things, and when you, when you say it like that, honestly, it brings a lot of emotion, a lot of joy, to my family, fans, friends. It’s pretty damn cool.”
Wallace wasn’t the only winner of the day; since this is his first year racing for the 23XI team, it also marks the first win as a team owner for NBA legend Michael Jordan who was pumped after Wallace’s win.
“I’m so happy for Bubba and our entire 23XI Racing team,” Jordan said in a statement. “This is a huge milestone and a historic win for us. From the day we signed him, I knew Bubba had the talent to win, and Denny and I could not be more proud of him. Let’s go!”
Jordan is also the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since 1973, with the rest owned by racer Denny Hamlin.
Check out how Twitter celebrated the monumental moment:
1.
Win count
Bubba Wallace: 1
The Confederate States of America: 0
— LabonteFan and 99 others (@LabonteFan) October 4, 2021
2.
The talk will be about the history made today, what a huge deal it is for the team and all partners involved…..But I want to say just how damn proud I am of @BubbaWallace for the person he has been through everything! Love you brother, @NASCAR Cup Series Winner! pic.twitter.com/7y7jXUuTVj
— Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) October 4, 2021
3.
For all the folks fussing about @BubbaWallace “rain shortened victory”. I would’ve given my left nut for a rain shortened cup victory.
Well, maybe only a part of my left nut.
— Rick Mast (@rickmast22) October 5, 2021
4.
NEWS: @BubbaWallace's No. 23 car clears post-race inspection at @TALLADEGA.
Today's victory is official! pic.twitter.com/J0m5oRLsGI
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 4, 2021
5.
Good shit bro @BubbaWallace https://t.co/2JFABAUiEy
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) October 4, 2021
6.
Here's to you, @BubbaWallace. pic.twitter.com/1YEcx4SIvx
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 5, 2021
7.
The largest seller of NASCAR die cast cars, @PlanBSales, says @BubbaWallace’s McDonald’s car from yesterday’s win is on pace to be the second best-selling toy car of the year behind @KevinHarvick “Grave Digger” car. pic.twitter.com/DR6ni9VLip
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 5, 2021
8.
RT if you can proudly say you were alive when @McDonalds changed their entire layout to a Bubba Wallace Stan Account pic.twitter.com/5eObBmfqls
— Felipe Ford (@FelipeFord43) October 5, 2021
9.
Congratulations @BubbaWallace !!! Huge win!!!!!!!
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 5, 2021
10.
Black folk reluctantly walking into a nascar event now that Bubba Wallace won pic.twitter.com/5IFVnP5iih
— Ben da 5’9” (@bencolar) October 5, 2021
11.
can't spell @BubbaWallace without the W
— bubba wallace stan account (@McDonalds) October 4, 2021
12.
Big congrats @BubbaWallace https://t.co/oJKUWUUjbp
— Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) October 4, 2021
Michael Jordan & Driver Bubba Wallace Make Black History After Winning NASCAR Race, Twitter Salutes was originally published on cassiuslife.com