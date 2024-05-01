Listen Live
Entertainment

Melodies From Heaven: 9 Popular Kirk Franklin Samples

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
kirk franklin samples - Kirk Franklin Pop-Up Live Performance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kirk Franklin samples simply do not miss! As a music mogul who has created and produced chart-topping hits for nearly three decades, his music remains timeless – creating a strong sense of nostalgia and worship.

Attending a Christian school in the early 90’s, it was normal hearing ‘Melodies from Heaven,’ ‘Revolution,’ and everything in between on repeat throughout the day. As a young girl, I appreciated this new age gospel music. It would take me almost twenty plus years to realize that some of my favorite tracks by Kirk, also happened to use samples by some iconic Hip-Hop and R&B artists from back in the day. Sampling artists such as Scarface, Patrice Rushen, and the iconic Funkadelic, mixing the undertones of secular music with the words of worship was something that was seldomly done back then, but perfectly executed by Franklin.

Through fusing popular genres of music, Kirk Franklin’s style of sampling remains unmatched through the creation of literal ‘melodies from heaven.’ Beyond the technical aspect of his musical craft, he has a way of breaking down barriers by drawing in music lovers from all walks of life. Kirk Franklin was, and still, remains the epitome of the future of gospel music. He took two popular things (gospel music and mainstream music) and fused them together to create something bigger that would glorify God at the end of the day, further proving that the genre can and will continue to evolve.

Below are 9 Kirk Franklin samples birthed from some of the most timeless musical masterpieces of our time.

Melodies From Heaven: 9 Popular Kirk Franklin Samples  was originally published on elev8.com

1. Why We Sing (1993)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “His Eye Is on the Sparrow by Ethel Waters (1952)

2. Melodies From Heaven (1996)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné! (1993)

3. Stomp Remix (1997)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “One Nation Under A Groove” by Funkadelics (1978)

4. Revolution (1998)

Source:YouTube

“Mo Money, Mo Problems” by The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Puff Daddy, Mase, and Kelly Price (1997)

5. Gonna Be A Lovely Day (1998)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers (1977)

6. Imagine Me (2005)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Stranger” by L.T.D.

7. Looking For You (2005)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Haven’t You Heard” by Patrice Rushen (1979)

8. I Smile (1997)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Smile” by Scarface ft. 2PAC and Johnny P (1997)

9. Wanna Be Happy (2015)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Tired of Being Alone” by Al Green (1971)

Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close