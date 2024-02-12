Black History Month Honorees 2024
During this Black History Month, we are privileged to honor 10 outstanding individuals.
These remarkable honorees have made a significant impact in various fields, embodying the spirit of resilience, leadership, and innovation.
From trailblazing activists and influential cultural icons to groundbreaking entrepreneurs and pioneering scholars, each honoree has left an indelible mark on history and continues to inspire future generations.
Join us in celebrating their achievements and recognizing the profound influence of black excellence.
Take a look at our honorees below!
Melanin Magic: Black History Month Honorees 2024 was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Kimberly McElroy-Jones, Ph.D.Source:Radio One Digital
Kimberly McElroy-Jones, Ph.D., DMin, – Director of Community Partnerships for Community Health, Eskenazi Hospital.
Dr. McElroy-Jones comes to Eskenazi Health with more than 10 years of experience in project management, operations management, strategic development, and training and facilitation. She most recently served as the Director of Ministries at Eastern Star Church and as Executive Director and Principal Investigator for the Metropolitan Indianapolis – Central Indiana Area Health Education Center. She is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives, a member of the board of the Indiana Healthy Marriage and Family Coalition, a former board member of Children’s Bureau, Inc. and Outreach, Inc., and a former board chair of the Avondale Meadows YMCA. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Dr. McElroy-Jones earned her bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision from Indiana University – Purdue University at Indianapolis in 2001. She earned a Master of Science degree in Adult Education from IU Indianapolis in 2004 and a Master of Health Administration degree from the University of Southern Indiana in 2013. Dr. McElroy-Jones also earned a Ph.D. in Organization and Management at Capella University in Minneapolis, Minn. In 2015, she graduated with her Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.