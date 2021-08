WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been some time to make this happen but finally, Mary Mary finally hit the Indiana State Fair stage! Erica and Tina Campbell performed some of the greatest hits along with their sister Shanta Atkins, giving the fans at attendance some good vibes and a good time.

Check out some of the best moments from Mary Mary at the Indiana State Fair below!

Mary Mary Live At The Indiana State Fair [Photos] was originally published on praiseindy.com