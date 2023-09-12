Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Saweetie and More at The LaQuan Smith h NYFW Show

New York Fashion Week continues with Spring 2024 collections from some of the biggest designers out there including LaQuan Smith! So what’s in store for spring 2024 fashion? According to LaQuan’s collection metallic (thank you Beyonce), mini skirts, cargo pants, and dramatic shoulders will all be back.
Some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities were front row at the show checking out what is being called one of the sexiest collections ever from LaQuan including Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Saweetie, Fabulous, and Laverene Cox to name a few. Check out pictures and video from the show below.
1. The Man of the Night LaQuan SmithSource:Getty
LaQuan Smith on the runway at his New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
2. Laverne Cox, June Ambrose, Quinta Brunson, and Yvonne Orji at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Laverne Cox, June Ambrose, Quinta Brunson, and Yvonne Orji at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
3. Babyface at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Babyface at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
4. Sai De Silva at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
New York Housewife, Sai De Silva at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
5. Fabulous at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Fabulous at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
6. Vivica A. Fox at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Vivica A. Fox at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
7. Bresha Webb at The Lequan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Bresha Webb at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
8. Karrueche Tran at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Karrueche Tran at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
9. Saweetie at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Saweetie at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
10. Tina Leung at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Tina Leung at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
11. Summer Walker at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Summer Walker at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
12. Laverne Cox at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Laverne Cox at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
13. June Ambrose at The LaQuan Smith NYFW ShowSource:Getty
June Ambrose at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show