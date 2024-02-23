Marvel Studios Deals With Jonathan Majors Fallout By Ditching MCU Villain ‘Kang The Conqueror’

and the scandal heard around the world following the domestic violence allegations leveled at him by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, and the subsequent guilty verdict

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is dealing with the fallout of Majors’ conviction by generally erasing the role of Kang the Conquerer, who was all set up to be the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) villain after the “Lovecraft Country” actor portrayed the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Fans who enjoyed watching Majors’ portrayal of the character in the previous Ant-Man sequel, as well as the variant of the character he played in the MCU series Loki on Disney Plus, were looking forward to watching Majors continue to bring the character to life with hopes that it would revive MCU content, which has been hit and miss with viewers (and that’s being generous, really) ever since Phase Four of the MCU began in 2021. But it appears that Marvel was already planning to make Kang’s role less prominent than fans would’ve hoped even before Majors’ legal woes knocked all plans for the character right off the creative table.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Marvel dropped Majors hours after the conviction and is rewriting those movies, which will now either minimize the character or excise him entirely. The first of the new Avengers movies, due out in 2026, was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but will be getting a new title to remove the character’s name, though sources say that even before Majors’ conviction, the studio was making moves to minimize the character after Quantumania underperformed, grossing $476 million.

Since the Mjaors incident started spelling impending doom for his relationship with Marvel, fans have speculated as to who could replace the “Creed III” actor to play Kang in the future, but it looks like the studio has spoken and decided the best thing to do is ditch the character altogether.

What an unfortunate waste. See how social media is reacting to Kang’s erasure below.

