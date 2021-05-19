HomeStyle & Fashion

Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The 'Cruella' Premiere

Posted May 19, 2021

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Cruella" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Marsai Martin may only be 16, but the talented and stylish teen knows how to show up and show out. The ‘Black-ish’ star was a fashion favorite on the red carpet at the premiere of Disney’s Cruella at the famous El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Martin stood out in a houndstooth suit and hat by Nina Ricci; styled by Jason Rembert.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Cruella" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Disney’s latest remake Cruella offers a fresh take on the classic 101 Dalmations, giving the one and only Cruella de Vil a rockstar makeover personified by Emma Stone. Stone, who made her first public appearance since giving birth, also opted for a Louis Vuitton pantsuit.

Other carpet notables include Law Roach and Cruella star Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Keep scrolling to get the deets on their looks.

1. Marsai Martin In Nina Ricci

Marsai Martin In Nina Ricci Source:Getty

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin served us a look with this houndstooth suit by Nina Ricci and Louboutin shoes.

2. Law Roach

Law Roach Source:Getty

Celebrity style architect Law Roach walked the red carpet in a fur dress coat by GmbH.

3. Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Kirby Howell-Baptiste Source:Getty

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who stars as Maya, in the Disney remake wore a sparkling black gown with high split by Christian Dior.

4. Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney’s “Cruella” – Arrivals

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Cruella" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Disney star Dara Reneé sported bountiful blonde curls on the red carpet.

