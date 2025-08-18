Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study

Attending live sports events is becoming increasingly expensive, with admission costs for U.S. sporting events rising by 10.3% over the past year.

As the 2025-2026 NFL season approaches, fans are left wondering: which stadiums deliver the best value and gameday experience?

Key Insights from the Study

Affordable Beer Matters

High Costs Don’t Guarantee Satisfaction

Fan Sentiment is Key

David Gravel, spokesperson at SiGMA Play, commented:

“Stadiums are more than just venues—they create memories. A great gameday experience isn’t just about big budgets; it’s about how a venue makes fans feel. Fans are loyal and willing to spend, but the experience has to justify the cost.”

Sports betting experts at SiGMA Play analyzed ticket prices, food and parking costs, Yelp ratings, and online fan sentiment to rank NFL stadiums based on their gameday experience. Here’s what they found:

RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Lucas Oil Stadium Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $9.50

Median Ticket Price ($): $80

Median Parking Price ($): $28

Total Gameday Cost ($): $123.50

Yelp Rating /5: 4.4/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .42

Final Score (/10): 9.09/10 2. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $5.50

Median Ticket Price ($): $92

Median Parking Price ($): $33.50

Total Gameday Cost ($): $133

Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .51

Final Score (/10): 9.06/10 3. Lumen Field Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $11.50

Median Ticket Price ($): $46

Median Parking Price ($): $46

Total Gameday Cost ($): $112

Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .22

Final Score (/10): 8.71/10 4. Caesars Superdome Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $12

Median Ticket Price ($): $65

Median Parking Price ($): $63

Total Gameday Cost ($): $147

Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .35

Final Score (/10): 8.62/10 5. Highmark Stadium Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $7.80

Median Ticket Price ($): $34

Median Parking Price ($): $46

Total Gameday Cost ($): $93.8

Yelp Rating /5: 3.7/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32

Final Score (/10): 8.53/10 6. EverBank Stadium Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $11.50

Median Ticket Price ($): $70.50

Median Parking Price ($): $32

Total Gameday Cost ($): $121.50

Yelp Rating /5: 4/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .34

Final Score (/10): 8.32/10 7. Acrisure Stadium Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $10

Median Ticket Price ($): $114.50

Median Parking Price ($): $38

Total Gameday Cost ($): $169.30

Yelp Rating /5: 4.3/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .31

Final Score (/10): 8.31/10 8. Bank of America Stadium Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $11

Median Ticket Price ($): $45

Median Parking Price ($): $19

Total Gameday Cost ($): $81

Yelp Rating /5: 3.9/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .19

Final Score (/10): 8.09/10 9. Empower Field at Mile High Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $9

Median Ticket Price ($): $155

Median Parking Price ($): $30.50

Total Gameday Cost ($): $200.50

Yelp Rating /5: 4.2/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32

Final Score (/10): 7.86/10 10. AT&T Stadium Source:Getty Beer Price ($): $11

Median Ticket Price ($): $73

Median Parking Price ($): $94

Total Gameday Cost ($): $185

Yelp Rating /5: 4/5

Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .26

Final Score (/10): 7.68/10