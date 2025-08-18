Listen Live
Sports

Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study

Published on August 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Duke v Louisville

Source: Lance King / Getty

Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study

Attending live sports events is becoming increasingly expensive, with admission costs for U.S. sporting events rising by 10.3% over the past year.

As the 2025-2026 NFL season approaches, fans are left wondering: which stadiums deliver the best value and gameday experience?

Key Insights from the Study

  • Affordable Beer Matters
  • High Costs Don’t Guarantee Satisfaction
  • Fan Sentiment is Key

David Gravel, spokesperson at SiGMA Play, commented:

“Stadiums are more than just venues—they create memories. A great gameday experience isn’t just about big budgets; it’s about how a venue makes fans feel. Fans are loyal and willing to spend, but the experience has to justify the cost.”

Sports betting experts at SiGMA Play analyzed ticket prices, food and parking costs, Yelp ratings, and online fan sentiment to rank NFL stadiums based on their gameday experience. Here’s what they found:

RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $9.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $80
  • Median Parking Price ($): $28
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $123.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .42
  • Final Score (/10): 9.09/10

2. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $5.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $92
  • Median Parking Price ($): $33.50
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $133
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .51
  • Final Score (/10): 9.06/10

3. Lumen Field

Lumen Field Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $46
  • Median Parking Price ($): $46
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $112
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .22
  • Final Score (/10): 8.71/10

4. Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $12
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $65
  • Median Parking Price ($): $63
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $147
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .35
  • Final Score (/10): 8.62/10

5. Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $7.80
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $34
  • Median Parking Price ($): $46
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $93.8
  • Yelp Rating /5: 3.7/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32
  • Final Score (/10): 8.53/10

6. EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $70.50
  • Median Parking Price ($): $32
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $121.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .34
  • Final Score (/10): 8.32/10

7. Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $10
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $114.50
  • Median Parking Price ($): $38
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $169.30
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.3/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .31
  • Final Score (/10): 8.31/10

8. Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $45
  • Median Parking Price ($): $19
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $81
  • Yelp Rating /5: 3.9/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .19
  • Final Score (/10): 8.09/10

9. Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $9
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $155
  • Median Parking Price ($): $30.50
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $200.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.2/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32
  • Final Score (/10): 7.86/10

10. AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $73
  • Median Parking Price ($): $94
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $185
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .26
  • Final Score (/10): 7.68/10
More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close