Loud & Wrong Twitter Assumes Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rumor Reportedly Shut Down

Rihanna doesn’t have the luxury of fans minding their business in regards to her personal dealings and private life, and this week that was evident more than ever. After making a recent public appearance in Barbados, fans on Twitter began speculating if the famed singer and businesswoman were pregnant but nothing publicly stated points to a confirmation that she is expecting.

Rihanna was in her home country accepting admittance to its Order of National Heroes due to her artistry and philanthropic work. In a lavish orange dress, Rihanna remained masked and held her hands in front of her stomach in various intervals, but it was wildly assumed she was hiding a baby bump.

Twitter user @BenjaminEnfield shared a tweet on Tuesday (Nov. 30) reading, “Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky” with a photo of the couple. Fashioned to look like an actual confirmed report fans on Twitter ran with the assumption despite no confirmation made by A$AP Rocky or Rihanna via their own words or through a rep.

From there, it was off to the races and Twitter fans had a field day with jokes regarding all the heartbroken men and hopeful listeners who believe a child would dash all hopes of a new album from the talented Barbadian artist. Even past romantic interests such as Drake were caught up in the fray.

A$AP Rocky, who clearly has to endure lots of paparazzi now due to his relationship, was also the target of jokes from the social media throng. But just in case anyone had doubts, Rihanna shut down the rumors in her usual straightforward fashion as evidenced by an Instagram DM exchange between @Mis.Jaye and herself that we’ve featured below.

And for the folks who thought the Instagram post was doctored, it appears to be the real deal.

We’ve shared a small sampling of the flurries of tweets that cropped up in the wake of the aforementioned tweet due to their sheer zaniness. However, we still love and respect Rihanna around these parts and the tweets are just for reporting purposes.

