After the interruption-filled, low-blowed debate between Trump and Biden, the Vice Presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and VP Mike Pence may have just topped it in social media discussion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Though it was more civil, the discussion was still very nice nasty with the Harris’ facial expressions and Pence continuously talking over time. The debate answered important questions conducive to the election like abortion, police reform, taxes, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Even through the seriousness of the debate, social media found a way to make this debate comical from Kamala’s facial expressions to the fly on Pence’s head. Here’s how social media reacted to the vice-president nominees.

SEE RELATED:

Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During The Presidential Debate

2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LOL: From Facial Expressions To Flies, Social Media Reacts To The VP Debate was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com