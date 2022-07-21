live after five
HomeIndy

Live After Five At Living Room Theater [RECAP]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Live After Five returned for a summer outing at the Living Room Theater on Wednesday (July 20). Sponsored by Heartland Films, the first 50 attendees not only got a chance to catch guest speaker Latavia Woolfork from SoCo Content Creation, they also received free tickets to Heartland Films’ upcoming Indy Shorts.

Catch a few of the photos from Wednesday’s event below!

1. Living Room Theater

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five

2. Patrons at Living Room Theater

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five

3. Live After Five Photos (July 20)

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five

4. Live After Five Photos (July 20)

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five

5. Lativa Woolfork

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five indy

6. Lativa Woolfork

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five indy

7. Lativa Woolfork

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five

8. Lativa Woolfork

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five indy

9. Lativa Woolfork

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five indy

10. Live After Five Photos (July 20)

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five indy

11. Live After Five Photos (July 20)

Live After Five Photos (July 20) Source:Radio One Digital

Patrons take in Live After Five at the Living Room Theater featuring guest speaker Lativa Woolfork. live after five

Close