HomeCelebrity News

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children

Posted August 12, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Valerie Macon / Getty


The universal argument amongst EVERY sibling; Who is the favorite child?! August 12th is National Middle Child Day, so we’re giving the crown to the middle children (at least for today). Being the middle child is an important duty now! Making sure the younger one doesn’t complain too much and keeping the older sibling out of trouble is like a full-time job. Did you know that your favorite celebrity is a middle child?!

Check out the full list of celebs that are middle children below.

 

RELATED: List Of Celebrities That Are Left-Handed

RELATED: Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All Time

HOMEPAGE

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1. John Legend

2. Jaden Smith

3. Martin Luther King Jr

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Michael Jordan

6. Michael Jackson

7. Madonna

8. Tracee Ellis Ross

9. Eddie Murphy

10. LiAngelo Ball

11. Seth Curry

12. Peyton Manning

13. John F. Kennedy

Latest

Erykah Badu Apologies To The Obamas For Being A “Terrible Guest” By Filming Barack’s Private 60th Birthday Party

 1 day ago
08.13.21

Female DJ Pioneer DJ Spinderella Reminisces 48 Years of Hip Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

 2 days ago
08.13.21

Ashton Kutcher Posts A Video With Wife Mila Kunis Mocking Their Children’s Bath Time

 2 days ago
08.13.21

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly Bathe Are “Giving Itchy”

 2 days ago
08.13.21

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot & Killed

 2 days ago
08.13.21
10 items

LeVar Burton Will Not Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Twitter Is Not Feeling The Game Show’s Final Answer

 2 days ago
08.12.21
10 items

Shaun King aka Tom Fraud Announces New Clothing Line, Twitter Astounded By His Constant Scamming

 2 days ago
08.12.21
25 items

Twitter Hilariously Shares How The Delta Variant Is Ruining Their Fall Plans Via New Meme

 2 days ago
08.12.21
13 items

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children

 2 days ago
08.13.21

J.R. Smith Heading Back To College To Get A Degree, and Join Golf Team

 2 days ago
08.12.21
Photos
Close