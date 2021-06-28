HomeCelebrity News

Lionel Richie Celebrating His Birthday In Greece [Photos]

Posted June 28, 2021

Lionel Richie has recently celebrated his birthday on June 20th which he turned 72-years young. The celebration did not stop, not only did it go all night long, but they took this party to Greece. The legendary singer made a stop in Greece alongside his family and 31-year-old girlfriend Lisa Parigi. Richie is having the time of his life where he has shared moments paddle boarding into a sea cave & breathtaking views.

Check out the full recap of Lionel Richies’ birthday getaway!

