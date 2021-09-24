Legends & Future Legends: A List Of Today’s Talented Female Artists & Their Iconic Influences

The new R&B and rap girls are giving us life! No artist likes comparisons unless it’s a true reflection of their influences . The artists dominating music today have surely found inspiration from these 1990’s and 2000’s artists.

Talent like Ari Lennox, Kari Faux, Yung Baby Tate , Normani , and Megan Thee Stallion , to list a few, are making a name for themselves in the music industry. There musical gifts, pop star presence and superstar essence are the reasons they have found great success so far. While all of these things are true, have you ever considered how influential artists like Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj are to our current favorites?

Badu’s tone and effortless demeanor has a chokehold on the neo soul artists today. Lauryn Hill’s ability to sing a soulful melody and rap a fire verse better than the guys is the level of greatness the new girls aspire to achieve. Though Nicki’s views on the Covid-19 vaccine are questionable and her most recent headlines are reprehensible, her signature animated flow and pop achievements are without a doubt — iconic.

During the 90’s and early 00’s, there weren’t many female artists to listen to, but that has evolved with the current state of music. The music industry is almost oversaturated with artists discographies to discover. Yet, fans prove that there is space for all of these gifted women to thrive. From Janet Jackson’s legendary moves in “Pleasure Principle” or “Rhythm Nation” to Normani’s unforgettable “Wild Side” performance, the ladies are paying homage by recreating timeless moments from their favorite artists while simultaneously inventing their own.

The current R&B and rap girls are giving us a fresh take on a nostalgic sound. These are the legends and future legends that the world will continue talking about. Take a look at this list of female artists of today who are influenced by the greats of the 90s and early 00s.

Legends & Future Legends: A List Of Today’s Talented Female Artists & Their Iconic Influences was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Legend: Lauryn Hill Source:Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill is an undeniable talent, who has influenced generations. Fans are eager to hear her on current albums like Kanye West’s Donda, and to see she’s reuniting with The Fugees for a special tour.

2. Future Legend: Kari Faux Source:Kari Faux Kari Faux just dropped off her latest project Lowkey Superstar, and she wasn’t lying. This girl possesses a talent that you must witness for yourself. The way she raps and sings an infectious melody reminds us of Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu.

3. Legend: Janet Jackson Source:Janet Jackson Janet Jackson… dare we say more? She is an iconic talent who can sing, dance and act. The girls will try but there will only be one Janet Jackson.

4. Future Legend: Normani Source:Normani Normani is THAT girl. “Wild Side” may just be the video of the year for its memorable looks, choreography and mesmerizing hook. Normani may be inspired by the greats like Janet Jackson, but she’s creating a space perfectly crafted for her.

5. Legend: Nicki Minaj Source:Nicki Minaj Now, Nicki Minaj. We’re strictly talking about the music and her influence during the 2000’s. She came on the scene with a group of male rappers as one of the only female MC’s in Young Money. Nicki’s animated style and legendary flow is what catapulted her into pop stardom.

6. Future Legend: Megan Thee Stallion Source:Megan Thee Stallion From her recent partnerships with Cash App and Nike to her effortless flow and style, Megan Thee Stallion is the moment. There are definitely hints of Nicki Minaj influence in the way she raps and the dramatics in her visuals. Just as there is only one Nicki Minaj, Thee Stallion is a one-of-one.

7. Future Legend: Yung Baby Tate Source:Yung Baby Tate Yung Baby Tate has been working! She’s an artist who can sing, rap and produce. With that fact alone, she may have already surpassed her influences. Her animated flow and viral social media antics reminds us a lot of Nicki Minaj’s career trajectory. Don’t get it twisted, YBT is YBT.

8. Legend: Erykah Badu Source:Erykah Badu Didn’t Cha Know, there can only be one Erykah Badu. Her soulfulness and poetic melodies meshed perfectly to create the timeless songs we still sing loud and proud. Badu is the gift that keeps on giving.

9. Future Legend: Ari Lennox Source:Ari Lennox Ari Lennox’s tone is unforgettable. It’s hard to not compare her to Badu vocally. She’s slowly forging her own path with a style that is undeniable. Her latest single “Pressure” is already leaving its imprint on music.