Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’

Larsa Pippen found herself trending this past weekend after exclaiming on part two’s finale of The Real Housewives of Miami that she and ex Scottie Pippen had sex “four times a night for 23 years”.

That’s a whole lot of cardio.

She then added that Markus, aka Markus Jordan, aka Scottie Pippen’s ex-teammate Michael Jordan’s son, aka also her new boyfriend, “has big shoes to fill”.

We’d say so!

First of all… I gotta call cap on this. For starters, Scottie Pippen played in six NBA Finals. Ain’t no way in hell he was in Utah getting buckets and then going back to his hotel room for four rounds with his wife!

AIN’T (clap) NO (clap) WAY (double clap)!

Anyway, social media didn’t take long to respond. Including one of TV’s brightest personalities, Shannon Sharpe, from Undisputed on FOX Sports.

“That’s why Pip was [plagued] with back problems during his career,” Shannon said on Twitter. “My bck hurts from reading this.”

So, what do you think? Could Ms. Pippen (potentially the future Mrs. Jordan) be telling the truth? Or is she just saying this to get her name poppin in the internet streets?

Check out Shannon Sharpe’s reaction below, then keep scrolling to see some other Twitter comments that are guaranteed to make you laugh!

