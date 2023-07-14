Krispy Kreme, perhaps the world’s most famous donut maker, is offering a sweet deal to celebrate its 86th birthday.

Today only, while supplies last, you can get a dozen glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme for just $0.86 after purchasing the first dozen at regular price!

Yes! Really!

Keep scrolling to see their official ad and to check out some funny Krispy Kreme tweets from Twitter!

Black Tony Hits A Krispy Kreme Donut Truck Lick

Here’s how to get this amazing offer from Krispy Kreme…

Order your dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme online and be sure to use the code 86YEARS. There is a limit of one dozen donuts at this deal for online orderers.

If you physically walk into a store to order you can get the deal for up to 4 dozen donuts!

To find a Krispy Kreme near you CLICK HERE.

Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here’s The Code was originally published on wzakcleveland.com