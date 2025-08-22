Looking for the best kid-friendly restaurants in Indianapolis? Whether you’re planning a family night out, celebrating a special occasion, or just need a stress-free dinner spot where the little ones can enjoy themselves, Indy has plenty of options. From restaurants with play areas to menus made for picky eaters, these local favorites make dining out with kids a breeze.

Check out the Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Indianapolis Your Family Will Love below!

Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Indianapolis Your Family Will Love was originally published on b1057.com

1. Baby’s This colorful spot serves smash burgers, fried chicken, and creamy milkshakes that kids can’t resist. Baby’s takes it a step further with a dedicated kids’ play area on the patio, plus magnet tiles to keep little hands busy while waiting for food.

2. Bier Brewery Noblesville With its outdoor Biergarten, complete with a wooden play structure and lawn games, Bier Brewery Noblesville is one of Indy’s most family-friendly breweries. Parents can sip craft beer while kids climb, play, and enjoy a slice of pizza.

3. 101 Beer Kitchen Founded by husband-and-wife team Thad and Jessica Kittrell, 101 Beer Kitchen was designed with families in mind. The kids’ menu is interactive—children can check boxes to customize their own entrée, which comes with two sides, dessert, and a drink. Meals are served on divided trays, making dining both fun and easy for kids.

4. Field Brewing Parents love Field Brewing for its craft beer and food, while kids love the outdoor fun. The spacious patio features bocce ball, giant Jenga, and artificial turf for running around. It’s the perfect balance of relaxation and playtime.

5. Fork + Ale House Right in the heart of Carmel’s Midtown Plaza, Fork + Ale House is a win for both food and entertainment. The menu features kid favorites like mac and cheese and burgers, and the patio puts families close to ping pong tables, pool tables, and a giant LED screen for added fun.

6. Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall Serving some of the best barbecue in Broad Ripple, Half Liter is also a hit with families thanks to its casual outdoor seating and yard games like cornhole. Kids love finishing off their meal with Rice Krispie treats or Dippin’ Dots for dessert.

7. The Old Spaghetti Factory This classic family spot has everything kids love—pasta, big booths, and a trolley car to sit in while dining. The children’s menu includes a drink and dessert, with a choice of vanilla ice cream or spumoni to end the meal.

8. Pizza King Station For kids who love trains, Pizza King Station is a dream come true. A model train delivers drinks right to the table while families enjoy pizza. The train theme makes this one of the most unique and fun kid-friendly restaurants in Indianapolis.

9. Chill’n Camp Tea & BBQ This camping-themed restaurant brings outdoor fun indoors. With tented booths, camp chairs, table games, and even a karaoke corner, Chill’n Camp is full of entertainment for kids. The menu includes skewers, rice bowls, wings, and creative boba tea drinks. It’s also one of the most Instagrammable restaurants in Indy.

10. Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream Located in Carmel and near the Monon Trail, Bub’s is known for its delicious burgers and massive shakes. Kids can try the “mini Bub” burger, while parents can take on the famous “Big Ugly” challenge.

11. Rick’s Café Boatyard If your kids love being by the water, Rick’s Café Boatyard offers scenic views of Eagle Creek Reservoir and a diverse menu with plenty of kid-friendly options.