Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Breaks 1 Of Drake’s Spotify Records

Wherever you stand on the ongoing rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, one thing is sure; Lamar is so far winning the streaming battle. His “Not Like Us” track set a Spotify record, with more than 6.59 million streams in one day.

The record dropped on May 4, the fourth diss track aimed at Drake. The beef got started when Lamar, Metro Boomin and Future released “Like That” on March 22. On the track, Lamar ignited the battle with lines like: “Motherf-ck the big three, n-gga it’s just big me.”

The line references J. Cole’s verse on Drake’s “First Person Shooter” where he referenced himself, Drake and Lamar as rap’s Big 3.Cole soon distanced himself from the entire beef dropping out of it by saying continuing didn’t align with his spirit.

That left Drake and Lamar to exchange even more disrespectful verses and accusations on subsequent records, including that Lamar beats his fiancée (Drake’s “Family Matters” on May 3) and that Drake is a pedophile who preys on younger women. (Lamar’s “meet the grahams” on May 4). The latest salvo is Drake’s “The Heart Part 6,” which responded to Lamar saying Drake was hiding another child by saying Drake’s team leaked that info to fool Lamar into responding to it.

The rap battle has riveted social media with supporters of Drake and Lamar trading their own accusations and excavating each incendiary lyric from both.

However, Lamar appears to be pulling ahead on numbers alone. Even his back catalog has picked up some traction. Per Billboard, It’s up 49% since the beef began, while Drake’s streaming numbers have fallen 5%.

Lamar’s first diss track “Euphoria” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 to the tune of more than 27 million streams from May 3-6. “meet the grahams” has been streamed more than 8.8 million times during the same period. And, Lamar’s entire catalog was up 49% between those dates with 50.62 million streams. But although Drake’s streams were down, his catalog is still streamed twice as much as Lamar, at least one battle Drake is currently winning.

