Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘Pop Out’ Setlist

Published on June 20, 2024

Last night (June 19th), Kendrick Lamar hosted a surprise show called The Pop Out at the Forum in Los Angeles.

This summer, Kendrick has been dominating pop culture discussions, mainly because of his high-profile feud with Drake that has made waves worldwide. Social media has been fixated on their conflict, with many fans cheering for K Dot to deliver a knockout blow.

Below we have the setlist from the “POP OUT” Juneteenth event 

1. euphoria

2. DNA.

3. ELEMENT.

4. Alright

5. Swimming Pools (Drank)

6. Money Trees

7. WIN

8. King’s Dead

9. 6:16 in LA

10. Collard Greens

11. THat Part

12. King Kunta

13. m.A.A.d city

14. HUMBLE.

15. Like That

16. Still D.R.E.

17. California Love

18. Not Like Us with Dr Dre

19. Not Like Us

20. Not Like Us with Mustard

21. Not Like Us Instrumental

22. Not Like Us closing

