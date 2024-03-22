Kendrick Lamar Brings Back “Control” Vibes With “Like That” Feature On ‘WE DON’T TRUST YOU’

Kendrick Lamar put the Hip-Hop world on notice after dropping a verse on “Like That” from Future and Metro Boomin‘s new WE DON’T TRUST YOU project. K-Dot revisited his “Control” verse days and restored the feeling after aiming shots at Drake and J. Cole while declaring himself the best among the so-called “Big Three.”

Kendrick Lamar has been spending more time focused on his pgLang brand and assisting the career of his cousin, Baby Keem to great effect. The former TDE standout has often been mentioned in the same tier as Drake and J. Cole, with many thinking the trio would clique up one day and shift the entire ecosystem.

K-Dot put those hopes and dreams to rest on “Like That” and didn’t mince words at all. Some are of the mind that Lamar has taken subliminal shots from Drizzy over the years, in particular, related to their status within the Hip-Hop hierarchy.

From “Like That”:

“Okay, let’s get it up, it’s time for him to prove that he’s a problem/N*ggas clickin’ up, but cannot be legit, no 40 Water, tell ’em/Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me/F*ck sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/I crash out, like, “F*ck rap,” diss Melle Mel if I had to”

In a bid to distance himself from the pack, Lamar added, “Motherf*ck the big three, n*gga, it’s just big me” which left nothing to the imagination.

This isn’t the first time Kendrick Lamar caused a stir. Back in 2013 on Big Sean’s “Control,” Kung Fu Kenny named names and essentially dared everyone to try his pen and had people not even involved in the jabs responding to the verse. Time will tell if Drake or J. Cole will respond, considering the latter has always represented his connection to Lamar as friendly.

Again, this could also be traced to a perceived beef between Future and Drake, although that hasn’t been confirmed. Further, Metro Boomin has had recent issues with the Canadian superstar that went public, adding to the lore of discord between them all.

On X, formerly Twitter, folks are chiming in about Kendrick Lamar’s jabs toward Drake and J. Cole. Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Kendrick Lamar Brings Back “Control” Vibes With “Like That” Feature On ‘WE DON’T TRUST YOU’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com