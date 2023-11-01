Listen Live
K975 Takes Over “Ultimate Chicken Wednesday” For NCCU’s Homecoming Week

Published on November 1, 2023

It’s HOMECOMING SEASON, and you already know K975 represents heavy for our HBCUs!

K975 (and all of Radio One Raleigh) were honored to support North Carolina Central University for their Ultimate Homecoming Experience. So, we decided to pop up on their Ultimate Chicken Wednesday at the W.G. Pearson Cafeteria to celebrate!

With DJ Showowt on the decks and some of our K975 fam in the building, we did our best to liven up the party. We even got our boy TeeJay come through with a live performance of his hit single, “Drift!”

To say that #EaglePride was in full effect would be an understatement! Check out the fun in our gallery below!

9. #EaglePride 🦅

#EaglePride 🦅

34.

Source:R1 Digital

