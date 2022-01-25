Julia Fox “Could Care Less” About Opinions About Her Relationship With Kanye West, Twitter Clowns The Pair

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s rebound, Julia Fox , does not care about your thoughts on her relationship with the embattled Hip-Hop superstar.

The rapper, now legally known as Ye, is literally trying to mold Julia Fox in his ex-wife’s Kim Kardashian’s image. Even Stevie Wonder can see that. Both Fox and West are trying their best to make us give a significant damn about their budding relationship that even ridiculously spawned an entire feature article about their first date. For those that do give a damn, there have been plenty of thoughts about the “whirlwind romance” between the multi-hyphenate and the Uncut Gems star.

Fox decided to address the comments about her and Ye’s relationship on her podcast, Forbidden Fruits with Niki Takesh. In the most recent episode, she claimed she “really couldn’t care,” and her reasoning for “not caring” was very interesting. She made the point she is not with West for clout, fame, or money because she has been dating billionaires her entire adult life.

“People are like, “Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,” she begins. ” Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep it real.”

“I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than, like, eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Riiiiggghttt, it sounds like she does care if she took time out of her day to address it during her podcast.

West and Fox recently looked ridiculous together as they hit fashion shows during Paris Fashion Week. She was even spotted doing her best to try and fit in while West and others previewed some new music from Pusha T.

As for those “opinions” she claims she could care less about, they are still coming, but in the form of jokes mainly. It’s one of the many things that come with dating a rapper who continually makes an ass out of himself.

Congratulations are in order for Julia Fox. This is what it’s like to be associated with Mr. West and let him take over your entire closet.

In the gallery below, you can peep more hilarious “opinions,” aka jokes about her and their relationship.

Photo: Christian Vierig / Getty

